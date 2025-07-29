LeT commander who planned Pahalgam attack killed in joint op
Suleiman Shah, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who planned April's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, was killed by Indian security forces on Monday.
The raid—called Operation Mahadev—took place near Dachigam National Park after two weeks of tracking.
Shah and his group were found hiding in a forest spot.
Shah linked to several attacks; India had launched air strikes
Shah, a former Pakistan Army commando, died along with two associates during the joint Army, CRPF, and J&K Police operation.
Weapons including an M4 carbine and AK-47s were seized from the site. Shah was also linked to other attacks like the 2025 Z-Morh tunnel worker killings.
India had earlier launched air strikes (Operation Sindoor) in response to rising attacks planned by Shah's network.
Investigators are now analyzing recovered devices to map out how these militants operated and who helped them locally.