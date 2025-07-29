Next Article
Stuck on delayed flight for 19 hours—what happened?
Almost 200 passengers were stuck for over 19 hours when their Air India Express flight from Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad to Kolkata got delayed.
What started as a late-arriving plane turned into an even longer wait thanks to technical issues and airport time limits.
No backup flight showed up
Hoping for another way out, passengers were shuttled to Delhi Airport, but no backup flight showed up.
They ended up spending the night in hotels near Hindon Airport, courtesy of the airline.
After multiple security checks and little communication from Air India Express, the flight finally took off Monday morning—ending a marathon travel ordeal that landed everyone in Kolkata around lunchtime.