Woman kidnapped, gang-raped by husband, 3 others in Gujarat India Jul 29, 2025

In Surat, Gujarat, a 35-year-old woman was kidnapped, gang-raped, and assaulted by her husband Ganesh Rajput—who had just been released from jail—and three of his associates on July 24.

The attackers beat her with a stick and hammer before taking her to a rented room where all four men raped and assaulted her.

They then tried to drown her in the Tapi river.