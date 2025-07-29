Next Article
Woman kidnapped, gang-raped by husband, 3 others in Gujarat
In Surat, Gujarat, a 35-year-old woman was kidnapped, gang-raped, and assaulted by her husband Ganesh Rajput—who had just been released from jail—and three of his associates on July 24.
The attackers beat her with a stick and hammer before taking her to a rented room where all four men raped and assaulted her.
They then tried to drown her in the Tapi river.
Accused from different states
Despite severe injuries, the woman managed to escape and reported the crime to police.
All four accused—who are from different states—have been arrested.
Police say a thorough investigation is underway while the survivor is receiving medical care.