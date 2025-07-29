'Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants...': NSCN on eviction drive in Assam-Nagaland

'Assam has been settling immigrants in these disputed areas'

According to the NSCN, Assam has been settling immigrants in these disputed areas just to later kick them out and claim the land.

This border conflict has been simmering since Nagaland became a state in 1963 and has already turned deadly for over 150 people.

The group also says Assam broke an agreement by sending police into these zones. In response, they want Nagaland to boost its own border security.

Meanwhile, thousands across Assam—mostly Muslims of Bangladeshi descent—have already been displaced by similar eviction drives elsewhere in the state.