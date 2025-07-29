'Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants...': NSCN on eviction drive in Assam-Nagaland
The NSCN (Niki Sumi faction) is calling out the Assam government for allegedly trying to grab Naga ancestral land during an eviction drive in Uriamghat, near the Assam-Nagaland border.
They say this area, marked as a "disturbed area belt" since before 1947, is now home to "illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," and claim Assam is using this situation as an excuse for future evictions.
'Assam has been settling immigrants in these disputed areas'
According to the NSCN, Assam has been settling immigrants in these disputed areas just to later kick them out and claim the land.
This border conflict has been simmering since Nagaland became a state in 1963 and has already turned deadly for over 150 people.
The group also says Assam broke an agreement by sending police into these zones. In response, they want Nagaland to boost its own border security.
Meanwhile, thousands across Assam—mostly Muslims of Bangladeshi descent—have already been displaced by similar eviction drives elsewhere in the state.