Rajasthan floods: 250 rescued, schools closed as rain keeps pouring

Why does this matter?

Flooding has shut down schools across 11 districts—including Tonk and Ajmer—while traffic is a mess and rescue teams have already helped about 150 families reach safety.

With more rain expected on July 29 and 30 and alerts out for multiple districts, life's on pause for many.

On the plus side, all this water is helping fill up dams and recharge groundwater—so it's not all bad news for the state's water supply.