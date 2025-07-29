Mumbai man arrested for murdering stepmother over online game addiction

Family thought it was an accident

At first, the family believed Arshia died from a fall and quickly performed last rites without a postmortem. But police investigations revealed it was actually homicide—Imran later confessed to the crime.

His father, Amir Ismail Khusru (65), has also been detained for allegedly helping cover up what happened by destroying evidence and arranging a fake death certificate.

The investigation is still ongoing to find out more about Amir's involvement.