Mumbai man arrested for murdering stepmother over online game addiction
In Vasai West, Mumbai, 32-year-old Imran Khusru was arrested for allegedly murdering his 61-year-old stepmother, Arshia Khusru.
The conflict began when Imran asked her for ₹1.8 lakh to continue playing an online game and she refused.
In anger, he reportedly attacked her and then took her gold jewelry before leaving.
Family thought it was an accident
At first, the family believed Arshia died from a fall and quickly performed last rites without a postmortem. But police investigations revealed it was actually homicide—Imran later confessed to the crime.
His father, Amir Ismail Khusru (65), has also been detained for allegedly helping cover up what happened by destroying evidence and arranging a fake death certificate.
The investigation is still ongoing to find out more about Amir's involvement.