No connection with trade: Jaishankar on Trump's claim of brokering

How Pakistan requested a ceasefire after terrorists struck in Pahalgam

After terrorists struck in Pahalgam, India responded with military action. Only then did Pakistan formally request a ceasefire through military channels.

Jaishankar made it clear: "A red line was crossed, and we had to make it clear there will be serious consequences."

He also pushed back on opposition claims that India is isolated, and called out Rahul Gandhi for reaching out to China's ambassador during the 2017 Doklam standoff instead of using official channels.