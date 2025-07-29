No connection with trade: Jaishankar on Trump's claim of brokering
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar set the record straight, saying there was "no connection with trade at any point" when it came to the India-Pakistan ceasefire—contradicting former US President Donald Trump's claim that he used trade pressure to broker peace.
Jaishankar also confirmed there were no calls between PM Modi and Trump between April 22 and June 17 after the Pahalgam terror attack.
How Pakistan requested a ceasefire after terrorists struck in Pahalgam
After terrorists struck in Pahalgam, India responded with military action. Only then did Pakistan formally request a ceasefire through military channels.
Jaishankar made it clear: "A red line was crossed, and we had to make it clear there will be serious consequences."
He also pushed back on opposition claims that India is isolated, and called out Rahul Gandhi for reaching out to China's ambassador during the 2017 Doklam standoff instead of using official channels.
China, Pakistan have had close security ties for over 60 years
Jaishankar highlighted that China and Pakistan have had close security ties for over 60 years, but emphasized that India's focus remains firmly on national security and strong diplomacy.