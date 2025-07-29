Assam-Nagaland border eviction: 10,000 settlers to be removed from forest
Assam is starting a huge eviction in the Rengma Reserve Forest, right on the Assam-Nagaland border.
The plan is to remove over 10,000 settlers from nearly 14,000 hectares of land that officials say has been encroached.
More than 1,000 security personnel and heavy machinery such as excavators and bulldozers are involved, with most of the affected families coming from minority communities.
CM Sarma says move is about protecting indigenous people
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the move is about protecting indigenous people in Assam and thanked Nagaland for helping keep things peaceful.
Nagaland has stepped up border security to handle any possible influx of people leaving the area—so far, about 900 have already moved out using over 1,400 trucks.
Both states are checking permits and setting up checkpoints to keep things calm during this big transition.