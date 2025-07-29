After tragedy, Rajasthan HC wants checks for all school buildings
After a government school roof collapsed in Jhalawar on July 25, 2023, killing seven kids and injuring over 27, the Rajasthan High Court has ordered urgent safety checks for all schools.
Justice Anoop Dhand pointed out that even with big spending on education, many schools are still unsafe.
The court wants every school building's structure checked promptly.
Portal to report dangerous buildings
To help spot unsafe schools faster, the court is setting up an online portal where anyone can report dangerous buildings.
There will also be a system to make sure complaints actually get addressed.
Those found responsible—like negligent contractors—could face financial penalties or even criminal charges.
The court also highlighted how many schools lack basics like electricity and toilets.
```