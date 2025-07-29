Next Article
Man jokes about hiding from police, gets arrested days later
Fritz Eugene Case, 54, thought he could outsmart the cops by joking online that arrest warrants were "the adult version of hide-and-seek."
But just nine days later, police in Mart, Texas, tracked him down and arrested him.
The whole thing serves as a reminder that poking fun at law enforcement on social media can backfire pretty quickly.
Case's post before his arrest
After his arrest, Case was charged with fraud and theft. His bond is set at $12,000.
When officers searched his house, they found evidence that led to even more charges.
Adding to the irony: just before all this happened, he posted "Karma is always watching."
Now he's still in McLennan County Jail—proof that sometimes karma really does catch up.