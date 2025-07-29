Tamil Nadu opposes SC's presidential reference on state bills
Tamil Nadu has asked the Supreme Court to reject a recent Presidential reference that questions a big ruling from April.
That earlier decision set a three-month deadline for the President to approve or reject state bills sent by governors—a move meant to stop long delays.
Tamil Nadu says this new reference is just an "appeal in disguise" and shouldn't be allowed.
Case's significance
This case could reshape how quickly state laws actually get approved in India.
If the court sides with Tamil Nadu, it would limit both the President's and governors' power to stall bills, making state governments' work smoother and faster.
The outcome will also clarify whether Presidential references can really challenge Supreme Court decisions—so, it's pretty important for how India's democracy works behind the scenes.