Congress faces tax notice, Delhi HC declines to intervene
The Delhi High Court has decided not to step in after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) slapped Congress with a tax notice of over ₹100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19.
Congress had asked for a pause on the notice, but both ITAT and now the High Court have said no.
Court's message: Unless there's something new, tax notice stands
While upholding ITAT's decision, the court did say Congress can try again if they find any new evidence.
Interestingly, this ruling comes from Justice Yashwant Varma, who's currently facing his own controversy over unaccounted cash found at his home.
Despite that, the court's message was clear: unless there's something new, the tax notice stands.