India, Japan discuss defense, tech ties ahead of Modi's visit

India-Japan ties are also about real-world impacts

This partnership isn't just about politics—it's about real-world impact: more tech sharing (think joint military drills and cool infrastructure like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train), better job opportunities, and less dependence on China for key materials.

Plus, both countries are working together with the US and Australia through the Quad group to keep the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.

If you're into global trends or future jobs in tech or security, this alliance is one to watch.