India, Japan discuss defense, tech ties ahead of Modi's visit
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met with Japan's Vice-Minister Funakoshi Takehiro in Delhi to boost ties before PM Modi heads to Japan in August.
They talked bullet trains, defense collabs, trade upgrades, and how to handle supply chain hiccups—especially with China tightening exports for electric vehicle parts.
India-Japan ties are also about real-world impacts
This partnership isn't just about politics—it's about real-world impact: more tech sharing (think joint military drills and cool infrastructure like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train), better job opportunities, and less dependence on China for key materials.
Plus, both countries are working together with the US and Australia through the Quad group to keep the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.
If you're into global trends or future jobs in tech or security, this alliance is one to watch.