SUV hits man twice in Jammu; driver flees
In Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, a Mahindra Thar SUV deliberately hit a 66-year-old man not once, but twice—first while overtaking and then again after reversing.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV.
The victim is now fighting for his life in the ICU with serious injuries, including a skull fracture.
Victim's family wants murder charges pressed
Kishore's family wants murder charges pressed, saying eyewitnesses saw "clear intent to kill." The driver sped off without helping.
Police have confirmed these accounts, seized the SUV, and detained its owner and his father for questioning.
An FIR for attempted murder is filed, but the 20-year-old accused driver is still on the run as police continue their search.