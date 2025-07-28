Government to buy onions at ₹15/kg this kharif season

Big news for onion lovers—this year, the government has nearly halved its buying price to ₹15 per kg (down from ₹29 last year) to build up buffer stocks and keep prices steady during the festival season.

Plan to buy from these districts The plan is to buy 0.3 million tons mainly from Maharashtra's Nashik, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts, plus parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

These spots were picked to help keep onions available all year round.

Production up by 27% this season Onion production shot up by 27% this past season, hitting almost 31 million tons.

That led mandi prices in major markets like Nashik and Lasalgaon to drop over 30%, now sitting between ₹14-15 per kg.

Retail prices also slid by about a third, landing at ₹28/kg in July.