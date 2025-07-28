Next Article
Kerala to make coconut oil cheaper: What traders agreed on
Kerala is taking steps to make coconut oil more affordable.
After a meeting with traders and officials, traders agreed to avoid excessive profit margins so prices don't get out of hand.
The goal is simple: help people buy coconut oil without burning a hole in their pocket.
What traders agreed on
Traders can now join Supplyco's Onam tender at lower rates, which should push market prices down.
Suppliers offering better deals will get paid faster—within 15 days.
The government also wants to boost local production by giving the 'Nanma' brand to 13 companies and working with public sector groups like Kerafed.
Plus, inspections against fake or adulterated oils will get stricter, so quality stays high for everyone.