Kerala to make coconut oil cheaper: What traders agreed on

What traders agreed on

Traders can now join Supplyco's Onam tender at lower rates, which should push market prices down.

Suppliers offering better deals will get paid faster—within 15 days.

The government also wants to boost local production by giving the 'Nanma' brand to 13 companies and working with public sector groups like Kerafed.

Plus, inspections against fake or adulterated oils will get stricter, so quality stays high for everyone.