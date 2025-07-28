No contact between Modi and Trump after Pahalgam attack: Jaish doubling affirmative India Jul 28, 2025

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament there was no contact between PM Modi and then-US President Trump after the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April.

He dismissed US claims about mediating a ceasefire, clarifying that India and Pakistan agreed on their own to a ceasefire in May.

This came right after India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist bases across the border.