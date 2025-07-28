No contact between Modi and Trump after Pahalgam attack: Jaish doubling affirmative
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament there was no contact between PM Modi and then-US President Trump after the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April.
He dismissed US claims about mediating a ceasefire, clarifying that India and Pakistan agreed on their own to a ceasefire in May.
This came right after India launched Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist bases across the border.
India won't mix peace talks with terrorism: Jaishankar
Jaishankar made it clear: India won't mix peace talks with terrorism or be pressured by nuclear threats.
He also pointed out that around 20 world leaders and the UN Security Council backed India's response and called for justice after 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam.
Operation Sindoor marks a more assertive approach by India against cross-border terrorism, showing its commitment to national security even when things get tense regionally.