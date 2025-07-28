Man poisons kids, then himself over family dispute in Delhi

Kids were with mother for last 3 months

Nizam's wife Khushi left with the children three months ago because of his alcoholism. She returned after work hoping to take the kids back, but Nizam refused, leading to a heated argument.

Soon after, he allegedly carried out the poisoning. Saima passed away at the hospital that night; Dilshad and Nizam died Sunday during treatment.

Police have registered a homicide-suicide case and are investigating what led to this tragedy.