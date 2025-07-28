Man poisons kids, then himself over family dispute in Delhi
In Faridabad's Roshan Nagar, a heartbreaking case unfolded when Mohammad Nizam, an auto driver, allegedly poisoned his two kids—Dilshad (11) and Saima (12)—and then died by suicide.
Police say he mixed poison into a soft drink for the children before drinking it himself on Saturday night.
The family had been living apart due to ongoing arguments about Nizam's drinking.
Kids were with mother for last 3 months
Nizam's wife Khushi left with the children three months ago because of his alcoholism. She returned after work hoping to take the kids back, but Nizam refused, leading to a heated argument.
Soon after, he allegedly carried out the poisoning. Saima passed away at the hospital that night; Dilshad and Nizam died Sunday during treatment.
Police have registered a homicide-suicide case and are investigating what led to this tragedy.