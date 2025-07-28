Assam sends back 370 illegal immigrants this month India Jul 28, 2025

On Monday, Assam Police sent back 20 people suspected of crossing illegally from Bangladesh at the Sribhumi border.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear: "Assam is home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the state's demography," and said more than 370 alleged infiltrators have been returned recently, especially as attempts have increased since political unrest in Bangladesh last August.