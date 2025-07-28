Next Article
Alleged TIPRA Motha members attack BJP supporters in Tripura
During PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, alleged TIPRA Motha members attacked BJP supporters in Tripura's Khowai district, damaging several vehicles and reportedly using machetes and homemade guns.
The incident has sparked concerns about political violence in the region.
One arrest made so far
Police have arrested one person so far and are searching for 29 more suspects.
Tripura's Chief Minister strongly condemned the attack, promising action against those involved.
TIPRA Motha's founder called for unity and non-violence, urging peaceful solutions instead of conflict.
Meanwhile, both parties are trying to figure out what led to the clash, with questions being raised about supporter safety and preventing future incidents.