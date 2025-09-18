NASA is now a spy agency, thanks to Trump's order

Late last month, the Trump administration issued an executive order quietly designating NASA as a national intelligence and security agency. The change in status means its main function will now include "intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work." The move was first reported by Keith Cowing, founder of NASA Watch and a former scientist at the space agency. This marks a significant shift for NASA, which has spent the past 67 years primarily focused on space exploration and space sciences.

Employee unrest Employees protest against status change The change in NASA's status has sparked protests among its employees. The discontent stemmed from the order adding "NASA to the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute (FSLMRS), excluding it from collective bargaining representation." This move was seen as an attack on labor rights, prompting a demonstration outside of NASA's Washington, DC headquarters earlier this week.

Budget impact Proposed budget cuts and space race with China Along with the executive order, the Trump administration also proposed a nearly 25% cut to NASA's budget for 2026. The proposed reduction would bring down funding from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion, with most of the cuts impacting science programs at the agency. Meanwhile, Sean Duffy, acting chief of NASA, has said that Trump is keen on reaching the Moon and Mars before China does.