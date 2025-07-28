Tractor on tracks: Baidyanath Dham Express hits unmanned vehicle
On Monday in Odisha's Puri district, a Baidyanath Dham Express train struck a tractor that was left on the tracks near Biraramachandrpur village.
The driver bailed out just in time, leaving the tractor stranded as the train approached.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Reminder of how wihtout it can be
Train services were paused for about 20 minutes while crews cleared the wrecked tractor—its front end was totally destroyed, but the train engine made it through without damage.
Passengers had a brief delay before continuing their journey.
Why does this matter?
This close call is a reminder of how risky it can be when vehicles end up on railway tracks, especially on routes like Puri-Patna.
It highlights why safety at level crossings is so important to keep everyone moving—and safe—on both roads and rails.