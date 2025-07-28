Tractor on tracks: Baidyanath Dham Express hits unmanned vehicle

Train services were paused for about 20 minutes while crews cleared the wrecked tractor—its front end was totally destroyed, but the train engine made it through without damage. Passengers had a brief delay before continuing their journey.

Why does this matter?

This close call is a reminder of how risky it can be when vehicles end up on railway tracks, especially on routes like Puri-Patna.

It highlights why safety at level crossings is so important to keep everyone moving—and safe—on both roads and rails.