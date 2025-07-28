No trade deals with US linked to Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has set the record straight—there were no trade deals or conditions with the US linked to Operation Sindoor.
He also mentioned that PM Modi and US President Trump didn't even speak between April 22 and June 17, despite claims that America pressured India over the ceasefire with Pakistan.
Global support for Operation Sindoor has grown, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar shared how India's approach to counterterrorism is evolving after the April Pahalgam attack—think military action, stronger diplomacy, and even suspending water agreements with Pakistan.
He also revealed a heads-up from US Vice President JD Vance about a planned Pakistani attack in May, which Indian forces managed to stop.
Plus, global support for Operation Sindoor has grown, with most countries backing India's stance against terrorism.