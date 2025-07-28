No trade deals with US linked to Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar

Global support for Operation Sindoor has grown, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar shared how India's approach to counterterrorism is evolving after the April Pahalgam attack—think military action, stronger diplomacy, and even suspending water agreements with Pakistan.

He also revealed a heads-up from US Vice President JD Vance about a planned Pakistani attack in May, which Indian forces managed to stop.

Plus, global support for Operation Sindoor has grown, with most countries backing India's stance against terrorism.