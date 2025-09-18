Nepotism in tech industry? Microsoft employee's viral video sparks debate
What's the story
Ume Habiba, a software engineer at Microsoft, has called out the rampant nepotism in Silicon Valley. In an Instagram video, she claimed that some people get their positions in top tech companies not on merit but through family connections. "Corporate nepotism is a thing, especially in Silicon Valley," Habiba said in the clip. She further added that some people are hired without the necessary technical skills because "their parents got them there."
Industry critique
Habiba's claims about nepotism in tech
Habiba also stressed that while nepotism is often associated with the entertainment industry, it is just as prevalent in big tech. She said many managing directors in Silicon Valley trade favors to get jobs or internships for their children. "I'll hire your kid if you hire mine," is a common phrase, according to her.
Hiring loopholes
Nepotism leads to unqualified hires, says Habiba
Habiba further alleged that kids from the Bay Area can get jobs at top companies without going through traditional hiring processes. Even when interviews do happen, she said, they are usually short and lack any technical rigor. She ended her video with a realistic note, saying there's "no point crying about it" and advising people to "play the cards they have been dealt."
Public response
Mixed reactions to the video
The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users echoed her sentiments, while others downplayed the issue. One user wrote, "They say that the zip code you grow up in dictates your life. Makes sense." Another said, "Executives make up 1-2% of any company. Their kids may occupy a single spot on a team of 100+. I'm not stressed about one nepo kid."
Ongoing discourse
Debate over nepotism in tech continues
The debate over nepotism in the tech industry continues. Some users defended the merit-based system, while others pointed out instances of unqualified individuals getting opportunities. One user said, "I know for a fact I worked with many who were not skilled enough to hold positions. Yet they had opportunities." Another user said, "It will happen everywhere, even you would do that. So just accept it."