Nepotism in tech industry? Microsoft employee's viral video sparks debate

Ume Habiba, a software engineer at Microsoft , has called out the rampant nepotism in Silicon Valley. In an Instagram video, she claimed that some people get their positions in top tech companies not on merit but through family connections. "Corporate nepotism is a thing, especially in Silicon Valley," Habiba said in the clip. She further added that some people are hired without the necessary technical skills because "their parents got them there."

Industry critique Habiba's claims about nepotism in tech Habiba also stressed that while nepotism is often associated with the entertainment industry, it is just as prevalent in big tech. She said many managing directors in Silicon Valley trade favors to get jobs or internships for their children. "I'll hire your kid if you hire mine," is a common phrase, according to her.

Hiring loopholes Nepotism leads to unqualified hires, says Habiba Habiba further alleged that kids from the Bay Area can get jobs at top companies without going through traditional hiring processes. Even when interviews do happen, she said, they are usually short and lack any technical rigor. She ended her video with a realistic note, saying there's "no point crying about it" and advising people to "play the cards they have been dealt."

Public response Mixed reactions to the video The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users echoed her sentiments, while others downplayed the issue. One user wrote, "They say that the zip code you grow up in dictates your life. Makes sense." Another said, "Executives make up 1-2% of any company. Their kids may occupy a single spot on a team of 100+. I'm not stressed about one nepo kid."