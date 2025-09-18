Challans there but no public toilets? Court pulls up NHAI 

The Kerala High Court has criticized the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not providing and maintaining public toilets on national highways. The court was hearing a case about the use of petrol station toilets by the public. Justice Amit Rawal recalled his recent trip from Jodhpur to Ranthambore, where he couldn't find any public toilet facilities.

Public inconvenience HC's remarks during hearing of appeal Justice Rawal said, "Recently, when I was traveling from Jodhpur to Ranthambore, we could not find a single public toilet on the NH. It is such a long stretch." "We oversped and got four challans. So challans are there but no public toilet," he remarked. The court was hearing an appeal from Kerala's petroleum dealers association against a single judge's order mandating petrol pumps on national highways to keep their washrooms open to the public at all times.

International comparison Justice Rawal compares India to foreign countries Justice Rawal also compared India's public toilet facilities to those in other countries. He said, "Basically, this is the duty of the NHAI. Frankly speaking, if you go any foreign country, after you cover a certain distance you will always find a convenience stop." "[In India] Whatever National Highways toilets are there, they are not working. Nobody is there. Ultimately the entire brunt has fallen on them (petrol pump owners). This is very, very bad," Justice Rawal said.