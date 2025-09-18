India's online gaming law takes effect October 1

Last round of talks with industry

Before rollout, there'll be one last round of talks with the industry—Vaishnaw said tweaks are still possible if needed.

The law bans ads and money transfers for online money games, with strict penalties like jail time or heavy fines for anyone breaking the rules.

Banks and fintechs are asking for clear guidelines; some gaming platforms have already paused their money-based games.

The government hopes this move will help reduce financial risks as millions have lost big sums to online gaming addiction in recent years.