Delhi driver stuck in police procedure after saving lives

Gulfam stands by his decision: saving lives came 1st

Gulfam's cab has been at the police station since the rescue, leaving him unable to earn his usual ₹1,000-1,500 a day and making it tough to support his family.

He feels stuck as police say they're still checking the vehicle.

However, Deputy Commissioner Amit Goel said the rescuer's vehicle "has not been seized."

Despite this setback, Gulfam stands by his decision: saving lives came first.