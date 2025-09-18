Next Article
Delhi driver stuck in police procedure after saving lives
Delhi cab driver Mohammad Gulfam says his car was held by police after he helped two accident victims near Dhaula Kuan on September 14.
Instead of waiting for an ambulance, Gulfam drove finance ministry official Navjot Singh and his wife to a hospital, but sadly, Singh didn't survive.
Gulfam stands by his decision: saving lives came 1st
Gulfam's cab has been at the police station since the rescue, leaving him unable to earn his usual ₹1,000-1,500 a day and making it tough to support his family.
He feels stuck as police say they're still checking the vehicle.
However, Deputy Commissioner Amit Goel said the rescuer's vehicle "has not been seized."
Despite this setback, Gulfam stands by his decision: saving lives came first.