BJP MP says non-Hindus won't be allowed in Garba pandals India Sep 18, 2025

Bhopal's BJP MP Alok Sharma has warned against non-Hindus entering Garba pandals for Navratri, urging organizers to restrict participation to Hindus and warning that anyone trying to blend in with tilaks or saffron scarves will face action.

Calling Garba a "sacred Sanatan tradition," he urged organizers to allow only Hindus and backed strict ID checks, echoing the BJP's stance on preventing so-called "love jihad."