BJP MP says non-Hindus won't be allowed in Garba pandals
Bhopal's BJP MP Alok Sharma has warned against non-Hindus entering Garba pandals for Navratri, urging organizers to restrict participation to Hindus and warning that anyone trying to blend in with tilaks or saffron scarves will face action.
Calling Garba a "sacred Sanatan tradition," he urged organizers to allow only Hindus and backed strict ID checks, echoing the BJP's stance on preventing so-called "love jihad."
History of controversial statements
Sharma is known for strong Hindu nationalist views and a history of controversial statements.
He's previously accused Muslims of targeting Hindu women through "love jihad."
His remarks often stir up communal tension in Madhya Pradesh.
Political backlash and opposition response
Sharma's latest comments have sparked political backlash.
Opposition parties say he's fueling division, with Congress demanding action against Sharma for allegedly inciting hatred against Muslims.
His declaration that "Bhopal does not belong to Muslims" has especially drawn criticism for promoting polarization.