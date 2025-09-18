Delhi: Woman in BMW that killed biker arrested
Navjot Singh, a 52-year-old Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, lost his life when his motorcycle was hit by a BMW near Delhi Cantonment metro station on September 14, 2024.
The car's driver, Gaganpreet Kaur (also referred to as Gaganpreet Makkar in some reports), is now facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving.
Singh's wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was riding with him, was left critically injured.
After the crash, Makkar allegedly drove nearly 20km to her family's hospital instead of taking the victims to the nearest one—even though they needed urgent help.
Police say she wasn't drunk at the time.
She's currently in judicial custody until September 27 as investigators dig into CCTV footage, witness statements, and hospital records.
There are also questions about her actions after the accident and whether she tried to mislead investigators.
Makkar's bail hearing is coming up soon.