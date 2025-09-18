SC petition seeks independent probe into deadly Air India crash
A petition has landed in the Supreme Court, pushing for an independent investigation into an Air India crash that killed 260 people on June 12, 2024.
The petition claims the official report left out crucial cockpit recordings and questions if the current probe is truly unbiased, since most investigators are from India's aviation regulator.
Petition demands black box data, cockpit transcripts be made public
Filed by the Safety Matters Foundation, the plea demands all flight data—including black box info and complete cockpit transcripts—be made public to ensure nothing gets hidden.
It also disputes blaming only pilot error, pointing to unresolved technical warnings from as far back as 2018 and a survivor's account of flickering lights before the crash.
The group wants an independent investigator chosen by the Supreme Court so families—and everyone else—get real answers.