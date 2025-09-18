SC petition seeks independent probe into deadly Air India crash

Petition demands black box data, cockpit transcripts be made public

Filed by the Safety Matters Foundation, the plea demands all flight data—including black box info and complete cockpit transcripts—be made public to ensure nothing gets hidden.

It also disputes blaming only pilot error, pointing to unresolved technical warnings from as far back as 2018 and a survivor's account of flickering lights before the crash.

The group wants an independent investigator chosen by the Supreme Court so families—and everyone else—get real answers.