'Bros before choking': Men save girl in viral rescue video
In Kannur, Kerala, a group of young men jumped into action when they saw a girl choking on chewing gum on Tuesday evening.
Their quick thinking—caught on CCTV—helped clear her airway and got her breathing again.
The video quickly went viral.
The girl was struggling to breathe near her bicycle and headed straight for a group of guys buying veggies.
One picked her up and used back blows while another helped from his scooter.
Thanks to their teamwork, the gum popped out and she was safe.
The girl later said she will stop chewing gum
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty gave the rescuers a public shout-out for their life-saving response.
The girl later told reporters she's giving up chewing gum after this scary moment—a reminder that small actions (and quick help) can make all the difference.