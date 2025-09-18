Know about Godara-Brar gang, behind attack on Disha Patani's home

Who are Godara and Brar?

Rohit Godara, from Rajasthan, faces over 30 criminal cases—including the high-profile murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022—and is currently believed to be in the United Kingdom after leaving India in 2022.

He's closely tied to Goldy Brar, a gangster from Punjab who moved to Canada in 2017.

Both have Red Corner Notices against them and are wanted for serious crimes like extortion and murder.