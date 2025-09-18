Know about Godara-Brar gang, behind attack on Disha Patani's home
Two suspected members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang were shot dead by police in Ghaziabad on September 17, after being linked to a recent shooting outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home.
The gang claimed the attack was payback for remarks made by Patani's sister about spiritual gurus.
Who are Godara and Brar?
Rohit Godara, from Rajasthan, faces over 30 criminal cases—including the high-profile murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022—and is currently believed to be in the United Kingdom after leaving India in 2022.
He's closely tied to Goldy Brar, a gangster from Punjab who moved to Canada in 2017.
Both have Red Corner Notices against them and are wanted for serious crimes like extortion and murder.
Impact of organized crime on society
Godara and Brar aren't just names in headlines—they're running organized crime networks from abroad that keep causing trouble across northern India.
Even as fugitives, their actions continue to impact public safety back home.
The story is a reminder of how crime can cross borders—and why law enforcement keeps chasing leads worldwide.