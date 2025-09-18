Next Article
Missing constable found dead; husband confesses to murder
India
A 25-year-old traffic constable, Subhamitra Sahoo, who went missing from Bhubaneswar on September 6, was found dead in Keonjhar district.
Her disappearance sparked a search after her mother reported her missing.
Police soon discovered she'd secretly married fellow constable Deepak Rout in July, making him the main suspect.
Husband strangled wife, buried her body
Rout confessed he killed Sahoo, probably because of financial disputes—he owed her ₹10 lakh that she wanted back for a ceremony to announce their marriage.
He picked her up, strangled her, and buried her body about 170km away. He had threatened her about the money.
Investigators say they're still looking into whether anyone else was involved.