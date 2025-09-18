IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai today; rain expected
Heads up, Mumbai! The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of moderate rain and cloudy skies.
Expect temps between 25°C and 30°C, but with humidity at 86%, it'll feel warmer—Colaba clocked in at a sticky 34°C "feels like" earlier today.
Local trains might run slower, roads could get jammed
The yellow alert means some areas—like King's Circle, Andheri, and Bandra—could see waterlogging.
Local trains might run slower and roads could get jammed if it floods.
This rainy pattern is sticking around for the week, so keep your umbrella handy until at least September 24.
More showers expected through next weekend
Mumbai's forecast calls for more showers through next weekend: passing rains on Tuesday (Sept 19), possible thunderstorms Wednesday (Sept 20), and light rain Thursday (Sept 21).
Daytime highs will hover near 29-30°C with humid vibes all week.