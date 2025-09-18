How to renew your passport

Renewing a passport in India may appear to be a daunting task, but with the right approach, it can be dealt with, efficiently. Knowing the procedure and preparing well in advance can save you a lot of time and tension. Here are five foolproof tips to help you sail through the passport renewal process smoothly.

Tip 1 Gather required documents early Start by gathering all required documents in advance. These usually comprise your existing passport, proof of address, and identity proof. Make sure that all documents are updated and valid. Having everything prepared in advance will save you from last-minute scrambles and delays during the application process.

Tip 2 Complete online application accurately Filling the online application form accurately is important for seamless renewal. Make sure to double-check all the details before you submit the form to avoid errors that may cost you a rejection or delay. Be mindful of spelling mistakes or wrong information, as these could make your application difficult.

Tip 3 Schedule appointment wisely After submitting your online application, immediately book an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). It is important to choose a date and time that fits your schedule but also gives you enough time to reach the center. Expect long waiting queues at PSK or POPSK and plan your visit accordingly to avoid hassle.

Tip 4 Keep track of application status After submitting your application, it is important to check its status online regularly using the reference number you were provided with. This way, you'll always be in the know of any updates or additional requirements, if any. Quick response to these updates is necessary for a smooth process. Tracking your application's progress can minimize the waiting time to a great extent and help fix any issues quickly.