PM Modi to lay foundation for Imphal-Jiribam railway line India Sep 18, 2025

Manipur is about to get a major upgrade—thanks to the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, which will finally link Imphal with India's main rail network.

This 110.6km project, backed by a huge ₹22,000 crore investment from Indian Railways, promises better connections and fresh opportunities for the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how this railway fits into the government's push for stronger regional infrastructure.