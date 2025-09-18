Next Article
PM Modi to lay foundation for Imphal-Jiribam railway line
India
Manipur is about to get a major upgrade—thanks to the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, which will finally link Imphal with India's main rail network.
This 110.6km project, backed by a huge ₹22,000 crore investment from Indian Railways, promises better connections and fresh opportunities for the state.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how this railway fits into the government's push for stronger regional infrastructure.
Over half of the track has already been laid
Over half of the track—55.36km—has already been laid, with work underway on big stretches like Khongsang-Noney.
The project includes 45 tunnels and even India's tallest rail bridge near Noney (standing at 141 meters!).
Once trains start running, expect a boost in Manipur's farm exports and tourism scene.