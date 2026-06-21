Delhi carpenter arrested after argument led to 2-year-old son's death
India
A 34-year-old carpenter in Delhi was arrested after a violent argument at home led to the death of his two-year-old son.
The incident happened in Lakhpat Colony Part II, Mithapur, on June 19.
The child was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, but sadly passed away the next morning.
Police file FIR, add murder charges
According to police, a call for help was made, saying her husband is addicted to alcohol and narcotic drugs and assaulted her and their two minor children after a domestic dispute.
An FIR was filed under relevant laws, and murder charges were added after the child's death.
Police are still investigating, with statements from family and neighbors being recorded.