Delhi: Class 10 student killed over petty issue
India
On Monday morning in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, a Class 10 student was attacked and fatally stabbed in the head by unknown assailants while heading to school for an exam.
He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Investigation is underway
Police have registered a murder case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down those responsible.
Forensic teams visited the scene, and officers are questioning locals and people who knew the victim to figure out if any personal disputes were involved.
Teams have been formed to trace the accused and the investigation is ongoing.