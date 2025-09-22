Next Article
Delhi cop arrested for accepting bribe to settle snatching case
India
A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, Lalit from Wazirabad station, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly accepting a ₹15,000 bribe to go easy on two men facing snatching charges.
The arrest happened after Harjeet Singh's wife, Tanya Sachdeva, reported the incident and helped set up a sting.
Lalit was caught red-handed trying to hide the money
Sachdeva said Lalit first asked for ₹50,000 but agreed to settle for less.
She recorded their chats as proof and handed over the cash at the police station while vigilance officers watched.
Lalit was caught red-handed trying to hide the money.
He's now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act as further investigations continue.