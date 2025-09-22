500km in 2hrs! Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train operations start December 2027

The first phase of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project will start operations between Surat and Bilimora in December 2027. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this in July, adding that the project is being implemented with technical and financial support from Japan . The entire MAHSR project is expected to be completed by 2029, making it India's first high-speed rail corridor.

Construction update MAHSR project will cover a distance of 508km The MAHSR project will cover a distance of 508km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours and seven minutes, reaching speeds of up to 308km/h. So far, a five-kilometer tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata has been completed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). This tunnel connects the Savali shaft with the Shilphata tunnel portal.

Route details Bullet train will have stops at 10 cities The bullet train will start from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra and end at Sabarmati in Gujarat. It will have stops at 10 cities, including Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, and Ahmedabad. The project aims to be completed up to Thane by 2028 and BKC by 2029.

Station amenities Railway Ministry promises modern design with eco-friendly features The Railway Ministry has promised that the bullet train will have a modern design with cultural identity and eco-friendly features. "The stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," the ministry said. Each station will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, plush seating, digital ticketing platforms, nurseries for children, and lockers for luggage storage, among other amenities.