Delhi cop found hanging in her flat
Savita, a 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector from the 2021 batch, was found dead in her locked Rohini flat on Friday.
Her brother had to break open the door to reach her, and she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.
No suicide note was found at the scene.
Investigation underway
Police have started an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Savita's phone and belongings are being examined for clues, and both family and colleagues are being questioned to understand what might have led to this tragedy.
The case is currently being treated as an alleged suicide while officers wait for post-mortem results.