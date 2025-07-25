Next Article
Modi, Muizzu inaugurate Maldives defense ministry building in Male
Prime Minister Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu just opened a brand-new, 11-story defense ministry building in Male.
Funded by India and overlooking the ocean, the building stands as a symbol of their growing partnership.
Modi also handed over 72 vehicles and equipment to the Maldivian military, showing India's ongoing support.
Modi calls the new building 'concrete building of trust'
Modi got a big welcome at the airport and Republic Square, highlighting how important this visit was for both countries.
Modi described the new building as a "concrete building of trust," reflecting hopes for stronger ties and more stability in the region.