Kanwariya killed by tractor-trolley in UP; friends set vehicle on fire India Jul 25, 2025

A 14-year-old kanwariya named Ankit lost his life on Friday afternoon in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, after a tractor-trolley ran over him while he and his group were resting post their pilgrimage.

The accident led to heartbreak and anger among his friends, who confronted the driver and set the tractor-trolley on fire, blocking the road until police stepped in to calm things down.