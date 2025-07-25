Next Article
India watches as China expands presence in Indian Ocean
India is keeping a close watch as China steps up its activities in the Indian Ocean Region.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, China's been building new infrastructure and sending more naval ships—part of its push to become a bigger maritime player.
The government says it's focused on protecting India's security and economic interests as things develop.
India deepening ties with neighbors
India isn't just watching from the sidelines—it's also deepening ties with neighbors like Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius.
These partnerships are key for trade and development, and it is emphasized that India's relationships in the region are built on trust and aren't influenced by outside players.