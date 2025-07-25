Next Article
Himachal Pradesh on alert for heavy rain starting July 26
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: the IMD has put out yellow alerts for heavy rain starting July 26.
Mandi and Shimla are first on the list, with Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Kullu joining from July 27.
These alerts stick around till July 29.
Travel hassles expected
Daily showers are expected across the state, with a few heavy downpours likely between July 26 and 31.
This means more roadblocks and travel hassles—221 roads are already closed as of today, including a big chunk in Mandi and dozens in Kullu.
If you're traveling or live nearby, keep an eye on updates and stay safe during these rainy days.