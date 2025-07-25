Next Article
Kakinada: 3 killed as auto-rickshaw collides with bus
A serious accident near Tallapudi in Kakinada district on Friday left three people dead after their autorickshaw collided with a private bus on the highway.
The victims—K. Durga, Lanke Bhavani, and K. Kumar—were headed from Kakinada to Yanam, Pondicherry when the crash happened.
Bodies sent for post-mortem
Police say the bus was empty and traveling to pick up passengers before heading to Hyderabad.
The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada City.
An investigation is underway to figure out exactly how this tragic accident occurred.