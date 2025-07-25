India-Maldives relations: Key takeaways from PM Modi's visit

What does the credit line mean?

This move isn't just about money—it gives Maldives some breathing room on its debts and helps fund projects that matter to locals.

Trade between the two nations is growing fast (it hit $548 million last year), and their partnership now covers everything from digital payments and health to tourism, with clean energy as a future area of cooperation.

With new deals on fisheries, tech, and even defense support (like gifting vehicles), India is showing it's all-in on supporting its island neighbor.