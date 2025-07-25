Next Article
Modi, Maldives President plant saplings in Male, promote sustainability
Prime Minister Modi and Maldives President Muizzu got together in Male to plant saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.
This move highlights both countries' focus on fighting climate change, with the Maldives aiming to plant 5 million trees.
Modi shared on social media that their joint effort shows a real commitment to sustainability.
Modi's visit to Maldives
Modi's visit wasn't just about the environment—he also announced a ₹4,850 crore line of credit to support the Maldives and kicked off talks about trade and investment deals.
The trip included a colorful ceremonial welcome, signaling stronger friendship and growing cooperation between India and the Maldives.