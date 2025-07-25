Modi, Maldives President plant saplings in Male, promote sustainability India Jul 25, 2025

Prime Minister Modi and Maldives President Muizzu got together in Male to plant saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

This move highlights both countries' focus on fighting climate change, with the Maldives aiming to plant 5 million trees.

Modi shared on social media that their joint effort shows a real commitment to sustainability.