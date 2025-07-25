Over 80% rural households now get piped drinking water
Big news for rural India: over 80% of households now get piped drinking water, thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission.
That's a jump from just 16.7% in 2019 to more than 15.67 crore homes connected as of July 22, 2025—a major upgrade in just six years.
Tap water at home has changed lives
Getting tap water at home has made life easier, especially for women who used to spend hours collecting it.
States like Goa and Telangana have hit full coverage, and places like Uttarakhand and Bihar are close behind.
But some states—like Kerala and Rajasthan—are still catching up.
Every rural household with tap water by 2028
The government has poured nearly ₹3,900 crore into the mission so far, with big investments in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
The goal? Every rural household with clean tap water by 2028.
There's still work ahead, but the finish line is finally in sight.