Woman dies by suicide outside ex-boyfriend's home in Andhra Pradesh
Prashanti, a 24-year-old security guard in Andhra Pradesh, died after setting herself on fire outside her ex-boyfriend Vasu's house.
The heartbreaking incident happened on July 24, 2025, following a dispute when Vasu refused to marry her and instead married his niece.
Woman self-immolated outside ex-boyfriend's home
After the argument, Prashanti bought petrol and self-immolated outside Vasu's home in Marwada village.
Police registered a case and detained Vasu for questioning—he's also accused of cheating her out of several lakhs during their relationship.
The investigation is ongoing as police gather evidence and witness statements to decide on further legal steps.
